Victim in recovery after Macon stabbing, arrest made

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is recovering after Macon Police say he was stabbed in the chest, with the lead suspect behind bars.

Macon Police Chief Devine Beck says that April Dooley, 23, is charged with Attempted Murder and Malicious Mischief.

Sunday night, Macon Police were called to a home in the Baptist Hill community.

Once on scene, police say they found Dewitt Clark with a stab wound to the chest.

He’s still in an area hospital.

Dooley is in the Noxubee County Adult Detention Center with a bond of $21,500.

Macon Police are still investigating.