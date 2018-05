COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend 15 years in jail for stabbing someone inside a vehicle while they on the way to church.

Jordan Hartzell was also ordered to pay a $500 fine in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

The stabbing happened in April of 2017.

At the time, Columbus police told WCBI that 6 people were inside the vehicle at the time of the stabbing.

Hartzell was on parole at the time of the stabbing.

The victim had minor injuries.