Victims of serious crash airlifted last night, hometowns released

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An update to a crash from Monday night on Highway 45 in Lowndes County.

The accident happened near Cal-Kolola Road.

State troopers say a 17-year-old male from Millport, Alabama lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and hit a tree.

The driver was airlifted to a Tupelo hospital with serious injuries.

A 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle, from Hamilton, Mississippi, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries.

Several emergency crews worked to clear the scene last night, as the highway was shut down.

The crash remains under investigation.