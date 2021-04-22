Victims have been identified in domestic shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the names of the man and woman killed in a domestic shooting last night in Columbus.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 43-year-old Willie Lee Hull and 41-year-old Tasha Hull, both of Columbus, died in the gunfire.

The shooting happened at Tasha Hull’s home on Poplar Street, in east Columbus.

Columbus police tell WCBI that Willie Hull shot Tasha Hull and the estranged couple’s daughter.

The daughter was taken to a Jackson hospital and no update has been provided about her condition.

Merchant says the Hulls were not living together when the shooting occurred.

Autopsies will be done at the state medical examiner’s office.