Victims identified in Pearl Harbor shooting as Hawaii residents

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday identified the two victims in Wednesday’s shooting as two Hawaii residents who worked on the base. Vincent Kapoi was a a metals inspector apprentice and Roldan Agustin was a shop planner.

The shooter was identified as Gabriel Antonio Romero of Texas. Romero, a machinist’s mate auxiliary fireman, was assigned to the submarine USS Columbia, where the shooting occurred.

Romero used his service weapon to shoot Kapoi, Agustin and a third victim, who remains hospitalized, the Navy said. He then died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a press conference on base Friday, military officials refused to discuss Romero’s disciplinary history and said the motive remains under investigation.

Agustin’s family described him to CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB as a “true American patriot.” They said he had served in the Navy, retired from the Army National Guard and most recently worked as a Department of Defense civilian employee at Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard as a metals inspector.

In a statement, Agustin’s family said, “He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Having grown up in Waipahu, Roldan enjoyed working on cars with his friends and spending time with his family and adored his nieces. We will forever remember Roldan to be humble and honest, and a generous and patient man.”

Kapoi’s family said in a statement that he was an “easy-going, fun-loving, ‘let’s do this’ man,” KGMB reported.

“There are so many unanswered questions. We all have to be honest, it changes nothing because we can’t bring him back,” said Kapoi’s sister, Theona, in a family statement she read to the media. “What we must do is honor his memory, keep him alive in our hearts.”

The family said a service is planned for December 15 at the Kapalama School Chapel at Kamehameha Schools. Kapoi graduated from the school in 2007, according to KGMB.

Security has been increased for Saturday’s commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the December 7, 1941, attack.

“Every year we have increased security measure for December 7th, and this year’s not going to change based on the tragic events of yesterday,” Jay Blount, a National Park ranger at the Memorial, told KGMB.