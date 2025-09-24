Victory Christian students take a tour of WCBI News

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students from Victory Christian Academy took a study break to visit the WCBI News station.

The third-grade class of future journalists and meteorologists got a behind-the-scenes look at how a newscast works.

The students were able to tour the station and talk with reporters about their day-to-day jobs.

They even took a look at the control room to learn about the production side of news.

To wrap up the fun, students took turns reading on the teleprompter and giving weather forecasts on the green screen.

