Victory Christian students take a tour of WCBI News

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students from Victory Christian Academy took a study break to visit the WCBI News station.

The third-grade class of future journalists and meteorologists got a behind-the-scenes look at how a newscast works.

The students were able to tour the station and talk with reporters about their day-to-day jobs.

They even took a look at the control room to learn about the production side of news.

To wrap up the fun, students took turns reading on the teleprompter and giving weather forecasts on the green screen.

Kealy Shields talks about her work to Victory Christian Academy students (1)

students curious to know more about WCBI’s work

Victory Christian students excited to be on the set of WCBI

Ashleigh explains the show props

Ashleigh explains the weather wall (1)



Ashleigh explains the weather wall (2)

The Weather Desk (1)

The Weather Desk (2)

CONTROL ROOM TAKE OVER!

Ready for Midday!



The curiosity intensifies

Students listening to instructions before the show

Students listening before the show (2)

Victory Christian Academy Group Photo with Kealy Shields and Ashleigh Bryant

