Video: #2 MSU Snaps The Streak, Takes Down #7 South Carolina

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – A Humphrey Coliseum record crowd of 10,794 was treated to an epic battle between No. 2 Mississippi State and No. 7 South Carolina.

In a rematch of last season’s national championship game, the Bulldogs sent that overflow crowd home happy with a resounding 67-53 win against the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs erased a 12-point second-quarter deficit to take its first victory in the series since 2010. MSU continued the best start in program history by moving to 24-0 overall, 10-0 in conference play and 13-0 at the Hump. South Carolina fell to 18-5 and 7-3.

MSU and UConn remain the final two undefeated teams in Division I women’s basketball.

“I would like to praise our fan base tonight,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said. “We don’t win that game if we are not at home. Our fans were spectacular. What an environment for both sets of student-athletes. Most nights it’s loud in there but tonight was special. As a coach, I really appreciate that. Tonight was special. To have the game sold out two weeks in advance is special.

“We didn’t start the game well. South Carolina punched first and second. We were not engaged offensively or defensively to start the game. To lock in and allow eight points (in the second quarter) and nine points (in the fourth quarter) was special. This game was about toughness. I don’t know if we out-toughed them, but we certainly were even with them in the toughness category.”

Victoria Vivians led the Bulldogs with 24 points (20 in the first half), while Blair Schaefer added 14 points – all in the second half. Teaira McCowan barely missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high 20 rebounds.

McCowan’s rebound total for the year eclipsed 318, breaking MSU’s single-season rebounding record previously set by Martha Alwal during the 2013-14 season.

In a season-high 29 minutes of action, Chloe Bibby added seven points, three rebounds and also contributed on the defensive end, helping guard South Carolina All-American A’Ja Wilson.

After Roshunda Johnson hit a basket to start the scoring for MSU, South Carolina controlled the remainder of the first quarter. The Gamecocks reeled off eight-straight points to build a 15-6 lead.

South Carolina led 20-10 after one quarter. Neither team scored over the first three minutes of the second quarter before the Gamecocks broke through to run the lead to 22-10.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Vivians got the Bulldogs up and running in the second quarter.

A jumper by Schaefer finally gave the Bulldogs the lead at 27-26 with 1:52 left before the half.

MSU led 29-28 at halftime.

“Jazzmun (Holmes) came in in the second quarter and really gave us a big lift on both ends of the floor,” Schaefer said. “She really gave us a toughness factor. On the defensive end, she was great. On offense, she gave us a spark. Chloe Bibby really gave us some great minutes. She has been in our system for five months, so she is still learning. I am proud of the competitive spirit and the toughness.”

The heavyweight battle continued in the third quarter with the lead switching hands several times. South Carolina appeared to have a separation when a 3-pointer fell as the third quarter horn sounded for a 44-39 lead.

The Bulldogs surged ahead for good with the first 13 points of the fourth quarter. The lead was gained on a 3-pointer by Vivians with 8:09 left. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Schaefer capped the run and sent the Maroon and White to a 52-44 advantage with 5:19 left.

The Gamecocks were held to three field goals in the fourth quarter.

The lead was run to 10 three times before the Gamecocks were back within seven. The Bulldogs hit seven free throws to close out the victory.

For the contest, MSU hit 22 of 60 shots from the field (36.7 percent), 6 of 14 shots from 3-point range (42.9 percent) and 17 of 23 shots from the foul line (73.9 percent). South Carolina hit 20 of 53 shots from the field (37.7 percent), 3 of 9 shots from 3-point range (33.3 percent) and 10 of 17 shots from the foul line (58.8 percent).

MSU held a 40-36 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 10 assists and eight turnovers, while the Gamecocks had five assists and 17 turnovers.

South Carolina received 25 points from Wilson and 10 points from Doniyah Cliney. Wilson had a team-high 14 rebounds.

MSU will return to the road for a 6 p.m. CT start Thursday at Florida. That contest will be available nationally on SEC Network +.