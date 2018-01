WATCH: The 27th annual Hotbed Classic basketball tournament in New Albany put on yet another year as one of the top high school hoops tournaments in North Mississippi.

SCORES:

South Pontotoc 85, Myrtle 50

Walnut 65, West Union 59

New Albany 72, East Union 70

Ingomar 67, Newton County 56

Arlington (TN) 50, Saltillo 42

Columbus 63, Cordova (AL) 41