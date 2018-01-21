Video: Alabama Hosts National Championship Parade in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI/UA Athletics) – The Alabama football team joined fans in celebrating the program’s 17th national championship with a parade and ceremony on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The parade began at Denny Chimes and proceeded to the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium where a ceremony was held to present the Allstate Sugar Bowl Trophy, Amway Coaches Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy. Captains Bradley Bozeman, Rashaan Evans, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Shaun Dion Hamilton and head coach Nick Saban spoke to the estimated 40,000 fans on hand and the 2017 National Champions inscription was unveiled on the facade surrounding the Nick Saban statue.

The event was televised live on the SEC Network with Bradley Bozeman and Minkah Fitzpatrick joining Laura Rutledge during the broadcast.