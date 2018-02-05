Video: Amory’s Black Signs With Blue Mountain

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — Amory’s Eli Black signed the dotted line to continue his tennis career with the Blue Mountain Toppers next season.

Two seasons ago, Black advanced to the state tournament competing in doubles matches for the Panthers.

“I already knew some of the players on the team, and so I already felt at home there,” Black said.

“I felt like I wouldn’t get lost in the crowd as you would at some of these bigger schools, and i liked what Blue Mountain stood for with it’s Christian values, and I feel like I can grow on and off the court as a person.”