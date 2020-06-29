Video: Business Community Calls For Supervisor To Resign

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Economic development groups and business leaders in Lowndes County are urging Supervisor Harry Sanders to resign.

Nearly 150 people representing dozens of companies, industries, and small businesses, including WCBI General Manager Derek Rogers, signed a statement printed in the Sunday edition of the Commercial Dispatch, saying Sanders must step down following racially biased statements he made to a Dispatch reporter earlier this month.

Sanders made the comments after he voted against removing a Confederate statue from the Lowndes County Courthouse.

In a two-page ad the statement calls Sanders comments “antiquated” and “abhorrent.”

It reads in part, “In just a few minutes, with only a few statements he recklessly injured our community’s reputation and broke our trust in his leadership…our community cannot wait until 2024 for his term to expire.”

Link CEO Joe Max Higgins says those who signed the statement thought it was important to speak out together.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday at 9:00am.