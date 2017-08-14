VIDEO: Celebrating National Farmers Market Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-This week has been tabbed as national farmers market week.

Agriculture plays a very vital part of our everyday lives but its something we don’t tend to think about as often as we should.

What we eat, where our food comes from, it impacts us greatly.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith spoke to dozens of residents in Starkville about the importance of agriculture.

Smith wants to raise the awareness about farmers markets and the impact they have on our economy.

Over the past decade, the state has gone from having 23 farmers markets, to now to almost one hundred.

“Some people are very removed from the farm and it’s just not conscious on their minds where their food comes from,” said Smith. “It’s nice to talk about the inspections, the latest things that are happening in agriculture, and the growing population and the challenges of feeding the growing population, but also to let them know that we have food to go on the dinner tables every night in this country, but it doesn’t just happen. We have a lot of really good producers out there, farmers, and ranchers, they give us that safe food.”