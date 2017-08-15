VIDEO: Changes Coming In The Future For Coffeeville

COFFEEVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—Just after a month on the job, Coffeeville Mayor William Shelton is looking to make improvements for the small, Yalobusha County, town.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson pays the town a visit Tuesday morning.

“At the invite of Mayor Shelton, to see, as a newly elected Mayor, how I can be helpful. I could’ve sent a staffer here but I wanted to take it upon myself to get a first hand view of what’s going on. Also, get a sense of where the mayor sees his new administration going,”said Thompson.

Coffeeville Mayor William Shelton, was officially sworn into office July 7th. He says he is looking to make significant changes to the makeup of the community.

“Enhancing the downtown area, which that was one of the icons that I had during my campaign. Everything is based on the economics of downtown and the recreation of the downtown area. We want to re-energize the school district with everything I can give them. Get into local agreements with the school districts so that we can work together,”said Shelton.

Shelton says he is looking to Congressmen Thompson for help because he’s been down this road before.

“You know I was a Mayor at one point in time, of a small town. I can empathize with Mayor Shelton’s situation but there’s help. What I try to do, as often as I can, especially on breaks is just get around. I try traveling by myself just hearing from the people,”said Thompson.

“He really wants me to give him my goals and objectives for Coffeeville for the first 6 months. I made out a list of things that I want to do and he gave me a few short cuts to get there,”said Shelton.

Shelton says he appreciates Thompson assistance.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve sat with the congressmen. I’ve sat with him on many other occasions. He’s been helpful in a lot of ways and he always comes when he is called on,”said Shelton.

During his break from capital hill, Thompson says he likes getting to all 26 counties he represents.