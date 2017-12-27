VIDEO: Christmas Exchanges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The holiday season doesn’t end with Christmas day.

Retail stores prepared for round two of the Christmas Season, the gift returns.

WCBI went earlier in the day, specifically to avoid the crowds of people expected to make return trips.

Still, even early this morning, people were coming in to return the gifts they didn’t want in exchange for something a little more them.

“We’re going to be seeing lots of people coming in , like you said, returning items, making exchanges,” said Belk Counter Manager, Faith Davis.

Shoppers wasted no time in returning gifts that are not their style.

Local retail stores capitalized on this part of the season.

“This time of the year, people returning gifts is an opportunity for us to sell them something, and for them, if they didn not like the gift that they had, we can sell them something to replace the gifts with that they didn’t like,” said Belk sales team manager, Deborah Phinisey.

When WCBI went to Belk before 10 o’clock, people were already shopping and returning, and this was only the calm before the storm.

“The evening shift is like after 10 is when we really start seeing a little more influx of customers coming in to shop with us, exchange with us, or return with us,” said Phinisey.

“We’re going to be seeing a lot more traffic, for sure,” added Davis.

Along with the normal, everyday items, stores like Belk in Columbus try to clear everything seasonal before the new year.

“…any coats, any holiday gift items, any Christmas themed, holiday themed,” described Phinisey. “That is merchandise that is at a lower price at this point in time.”

“We definitely want to make sure that we have everything out on the floor, none of our merchandise is in the stock room. We have everything in the drawers, and we are prepared to sell everything we have,” said Davis.

Even if people aren’t planning on making any returns, many stores have after Christmas clearance sales.