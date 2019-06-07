Video exposes animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms

A dairy farm in Indiana has come under immense scrutiny after an undercover video released by an animal rights group revealed newborn calves being abused by farm employees. Footage shows Fair Oaks Farms workers dragging calves by their ears, throwing them into small plastic enclosures and hitting them with milk bottles.

The abuse extends to kicking and beating calves, as well as force-feeding them until they can’t breath. The video was filmed by a member of Animal Recovery Mission, who got a job at Fair Oaks Farms and went undercover as an employee from August to November of last year, CBS Chicago reports. The farm is located about 75 miles southeast of Chicago.

The Animal Recovery Mission recently released the video, which prompted local law enforcement to launch an investigation.

The undercover video shows various forms of abuse against the calves. Warning: the video is very disturbing. Animal Recovery Mission

The calves appeared to stay in filthy, overcrowded and hot conditions. Temperature readings show it was more than 100 degrees inside their hutches. Dead calves were dumped in mass grave sites by employees, the video shows.

Animal Recovery Mission also alleges supervisors and owners at the farm were aware of the conditions and took part in the abuse.

In response to the video, local grocery store chain Jewel-Osco said it was removing all Fairlife products that come from Fair Oaks Farms from its stores.

“At Jewel-Osco we strive to maintain high animal welfare standards across all areas of our business and work in partnership with our vendors to ensure those standards are upheld. We apologize for any inconvenience,” spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco told CBS Chicago in an email.

Fairlife dairy gets its milk from Fair Oaks Farms. They are both owned by Mike McCloskey. Fairlife Dairy

Mike McCloskey owns both Fairlife dairy products and Fair Oaks Farms. He released a video statement following the backlash from the Animal Recovery Mission revelations.

“I am disgusted by and take full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage, as it goes against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort,” McCloskey said in a written statement on the company’s website.

“The employees featured in the video exercised a complete and total disregard for the documented training that all employees go through to ensure the comfort, safety and well-being of our animals.”

Fair Oaks Farms said five people in the video were identified and four of them are employees at the farm. The fifth person is a truck driver who works for a third party.

Coworkers caught three of the four employees abusing animals, reported them to management and they were fired before the Animal Recovery Mission video was even released. The fourth was fired Tuesday, according to Fair Oaks Farms.

The truck driver, who was responsible for picking up the calves, will not be allowed on Fair Oaks Farms again.

“A full investigation of all aspects of the video is underway, during and after which disciplinary action will be taken, including termination and criminal prosecution, of any and all employees and managers who have violated either our animal care practices or the law or both,” the statement reads.

Fairlife said it has immediately suspend deliveries and will provide more animal welfare training for employees. The company also promised to increase animal welfare checks and will no longer get dairy from farms that violate its animal abuse policy.

It is unclear if Fairlife will still get dairy from Fair Oaks Farms, since both are owned by the same man.

Below is McCloskey’s full statement for Fair Oaks Farms: