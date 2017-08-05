VIDEO: Free Physicals for Youth

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Thanks to the efforts of a non-profit foundation, dozens of Tupelo area students received free sports physicals today.

They lined up outside the new Children’s of Mississippi clinic in the Journal Business Park. The free physicals were available to children sixth grade and up.

The event was spearheaded by the Weston Reed Foundation, in honor of Weston Reed who at age 11 died of sudden cardiac death.

The Weston Reed Foundation worked in conjunction with the Sports Medicine Program at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Seventh grade Tupelo Middle School student Mollie Tess Daniels came with her mother to get a physical. She plans to run cross country in the fall.

Daniels says she would like to follow in her sister’s footsteps and run cross country through her senior year.

This marked the tenth year that the Weston Reed has been sponsoring free health screenings.