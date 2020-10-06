Video: Groups Hosts Drive-In Movie Viewing of John Lewis Documentary

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A community action group is hosting a drive-in movie viewing of the documentary on the life of Civil Rights icon, Congressman John Lewis.

The Starkville Oktibbeha Unity League, also known as SOUL, will host the event Friday, October 9th in the parking lot of the Sanderson Center on the Mississippi State University campus. The group is partnering with the MSU Holmes Cultural Diversity Center for the free event.