VIDEO: HIV/Aids Epidemic In The Magnolia State

STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI)- HIV and AIDS are hitting the Magnolia State in a major way, and now medical professionals are trying to do something about it.

Dr. Leandro Mena is an infectious disease specialist and said in the past 10 years, studies have shown that African-American males are more prone to become infected with the disease.

Medical experts said many people who have the disease don’t even know it, and will unknowingly spread it to their partner.

On Monday, Dozens of Mississippi State students had the chance to listen in as Dr. Mena discussed ways to end this epidemic and ways to treat the disease.

“Education is a primary component, but I don’t think education alone will make it, but education is an important point to help people to realize that they have a need,” said Dr. Mena. “I think HIV testing, it’s important. Everyone should get tested for HIV and everyone who continues to be at risk because they may have more than one sexual partner should be re-tested.”

The seminar is part of Darwin Week sponsored by the university’s Department of Biological Sciences.