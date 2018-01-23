Video: ICC, Northeast Face-Off in Monday Night Rivalry Hoops

Itawamba Community College vs Northeast Mississippi Community College

January 22, 2018 – Booneville, MS

(W) Northeast 63, Itawamba 60

NEMCC 13 19 14 17 – 63

ICC 11 22 10 17 – 60

Leading Scorers: (ICC) Lauren Fitch 18. (NE) Adallice Young 15, Tyra Tucker 13, Cherelle Jones 11, Aundrea Adams 10.

Records: ICC 8-5, 2-2 MACJC North; NEMCC 11-5, 4-1 MACJC North

(M) Itawamba 91, Northeast 88

Halftime: 51-40 NEMCC

Leading Scorers: (ICC) Joshua Greer 22, Brian Halums 18, Tre Jenkins 16, Joseph Jones 12. (NE) JaQuante Bell27, Denzel Duffey 22

Records: ICC 7-6, 2-2 MACJC North; NEMCC 12-4, 3-2 MACJC North

Next: ICC will host East Mississippi Community College for a pair of MACJC North Division games Thursday Jan. 25 with the women starting at 6:00 p.m. and the men following at 8:00 p.m.