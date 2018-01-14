Video: Kelton Hall Sets All-Time Career Scoring Record at Ingomar

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the best scorers in the area will go down as the best scorer in school history.

Ingomar senior Kelton Hall made a 3-pointer in the 3rd quarter of their Saturday game versus West Union in the Union County Basketball Tournament to break the all-time career scoring record in Ingomar boys basketball history.

Hall surpasses James Green, who held the record for 40 years at 3,033 points.

Ingomar defeated West Union to advance to the Union County Tournament title game, winning 71-56.