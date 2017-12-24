Video: Louisville HS/Hinds CC Grad Chris Blair Signs with Alcorn State

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A Wildcat pipeline to Lorman is developing.

Louisville High School and Hinds Community College graduate Chris Blair announced on Twitter that he has signed to continue his football career at Alcorn State.

Blair broke onto the scene earlier this season at ICC when he caught 2 passes for 62 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.

At Hinds, Blair played under wide receivers coach Omarr Conner. He will join fellow Louisville Wildcat Corey McCullough at Alcorn State playing football for the Braves.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: East Webster, South Pontotoc Basketball Teams Play at Historic Hoosier Gym
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Weather is Looking Good For Christmas
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Christmas Weekend Forecast
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup