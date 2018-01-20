Video: Mantachie Retires Cyndal Cleveland’s Jersey in Special Ceremony Friday Night

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — She will forever be a BIG deal.

Friday evening before Mantachie’s home boys basketball game against Booneville, the Mustangs retired jersey number 24 that was worn by 2008 Mantachie High graduate Cyndal Cleveland.

Cleveland passed away in a car accident in October of 2014.She was a stand-out athlete of the Mustangs in Basketball and softball and eventually went on to play softball at Itawamba Community College.

Cleveland coached everything from little league to T-ball and had a tremendous passion working with children in all sports.