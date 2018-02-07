Video: MBI Issues Missing / Endangered Child Alert

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for three Aberdeen children and their alleged abductor.

MBI believes 27-year-old Ashli Brown took the children who range in age from three to six years old.

Brown is described as being 5’6″ tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Impala with Florida license plates. She may be en-route to Florida.

The children were taken from their home on Columbus Street in Aberdeen around 2:00 P.M. Wednesday

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the children or Brown, you’re asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (662) 369 – 6454, or call 911.