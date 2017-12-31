VIDEO: Mississippi Public School Funding Formula

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Funding for Mississippi public schools is sure to be a big issue facing legislators as they prepare to start a new session.

Mississippi lawmakers are expected to attempt to rewrite the state’s school funding formula.

House and Senate Republicans could adopt a formula based on one discussed last year, which provides a base amount for every student.

However, other lawmakers want to fully fund the current formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, or MAEP.

“I’ve got an open mind about it, but it’s not very open,” said Plantersville Representative Steve Holland. “I will tell you. I will listen, as I do on every issue, but I’m more interested in putting money in our school system. I’d love to see a school teacher paid what they’re worth before I die.”

“I represent four great public school systems and many private schools as well, but the four public school systems I represent are all B districts in this area, said Guntown Senator Chad McMahan. “We have a commitment to education in Lee County and I intend to work with our parents, educators and taxpayers to be sure we’re spending the right amount of money to educate our children.”

The session begins January second in Jackson. Lawmakers have fully funded MAEP only twice in 20 years.