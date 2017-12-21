Video: Moorhead Collects Top 20 Class On First Signing Day At MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – Joe Moorhead was named Mississippi State’s 33rd head football coach less than a month ago. The 44-year-old didn’t waste any time making an impact in Starkville as he and the Bulldog staff received 15 National Letters of Intent to solidify a Top 20 ranked recruiting class on the first day of the new early signing period on Wednesday.

MSU’s #StateTeam18 was ranked as high as No. 17 by Rivals.com, No. 20 by ESPN.com and No. 21 by 247Sports.com. Based on ESPN.com’s rankings, MSU had the second-highest ranked recruiting class among those teams who hired new head coaches this fall behind only Oregon (13).

“I’d like to thank the high school coaches and fans that we met on the road, particularly in the great state of Mississippi,” Moorhead said. “The people were incredibly accommodating and welcomed this Pittsburgh boy with open arms. Southern hospitality is a real thing, as is a passion for Mississippi State football.

“The recruiting process in its simplest form to me is about relationships and about decision-making criteria. I would like to personally thank all the parents and family members who believed in our culture and vision enough to allow their sons to play for this coaching staff and for this football program. It is our promise to be great mentors to our players and help guide them to exceed their potential as students, as players and as people.”

Moorhead signed the top five players in the state of Mississippi according to the 247Sports’ overall rankings. MSU inked three four-star receivers, including the state’s top wideout in 6-foot-3 Malik Heath (Jackson), 6-foot-3 Devonta Jason (New Orleans) and the No. 1 junior college receiver in 6-foot-4 Stephen Guidry (Hinds Community College).

The Bulldogs finished the early period with nine signees on offense and six on defense. The state of Mississippi’s arguably most athletic and top defensive player became a Bulldog with the addition of West Point’s Marcus Murphy, who dazzled fans at last week’s Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Moorhead will turn his attention to hiring the remainder of the staff and filling its remaining scholarship spots when the regular signing period begins on Feb. 7.