VIDEO: MSU Rolls Past K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) — Saturday was a day to remember for Mississippi State sophomore running back Kylin Hill.

The Columbus, Mississippi, native led a potent Bulldog ground attack with 211 yards on 17 carries as No. 18 MSU (2-0) defeated Kansas State (1-1) 31-10. Hill found the end zone three times in the game—twice on the ground, and once on a 16-yard reception in the second quarter.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald added 159 yards on 19 attempts on the ground while throwing for 154 yards through the air with two scores.

Offensively, the Bulldogs tallied 538 yards of total offense, while stifling the Wildcats to just 213 yards.

State rebounded from a slow start in the first quarter to take a 17-3 halftime lead and never looked back, outscoring KSU 14-7 in the second half to cruise to victory.