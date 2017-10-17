Video: Mullen Sees Similarities In Rising Kentucky Program Under Stoops

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen delivered praise for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and the program he is building in Lexington. The Wildcats sit second in the SEC East, and Mullen says if it wasn’t for one mistake, the Wildcats would be undefeated and locked into the Top 25. Hear more from Mullen on how he sees the Kentucky building its program similar to how its been done in Starkville.

