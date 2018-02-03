Video: Peters Leads Bulldogs To Third Straight Win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State ran its win streak to three games with a 72-57 victory against Georgia Saturday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

MSU moved to 17-6 overall and 5-5 in league play with its longest conference win streak since three straight wins last January. Georgia fell to 13-9 and 5-5. MSU snapped a six-game losing streak in its series with Georgia.

MSU improved to 15-1 at Humphrey Coliseum this season.

Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Nick Weatherspoon and Quinndary Weatherspoon each added 14 points and Aric Holman added 12 points. Quinndary Weatherspoon and Holman each had a team-high eight rebounds. Peters had four steals, while Abdul Ado had two blocked shots.

“That was a great performance by our team,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “It’s a credit to our players to how hard they are playing defensively. Third game in a row where we shot 50 percent of better from the field. We are hitting free throws and getting some good offensive possessions.

“We are growing to be a really great team. When players play for each other, that is how you have a great team.”

MSU got the coliseum crowd of 7,775 energized early with a quick 19-8 lead. A 3-pointer by Peters ran the lead to 24-11. A layup and two follow-up free throws by Quinndary Weatherspoon capped a 6-0 run for a 37-21 halftime lead.

MSU shot 48.4 percent from the field in the opening half and did even better with a 54.5 percent total in the second half.

The Bulldogs continued the defensive masterpiece in the second half while increasing its rebounding lead.

A 3-pointer Aric Holman ran the lead to 48-31 with 13;12 left to play. The Maroon and White kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

For the contest, MSU hit 27 of 53 shots from the field (50.9 percent), 5 of 22 shots from 3-point range (22.7 percent) and 13 of 16 shots from the foul line (81.3 percent). Georgia hit 20 of 49 shots from the field (40.8 percent), 9 of 21 shots from 3-point range (42.9 percent) and 8 of 14 shots from the foul line (57.1 percent).

MSU held a 37-20 rebounding advantage. MSU had seven assists and 12 turnovers, while Georgia had 12 assists and 12 turnovers.

Georgia received 13 points each from Tyree Crump and Yante Maten, while Pape Diatta added 12 points. Maten had a team-high seven rebounds.

MSU will host Alabama at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The contest will be shown nationally on the SEC Network.