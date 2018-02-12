VIDEO: Residents Give Input About City’s Parks During Community Meeting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville residents get a chance to talk about the future of their parks.

It’s all a part of the State of the Parks Public Input Meeting.

Last Tuesday, city leaders voted to have a series of public meetings allowing residents to give their thoughts about the city’s park.

Residents were about to tell the things they liked about the parks system, and improvements they’d like to see.

Starkville Park and Recreation leaders said major upgrades are on the way to the parks.

However, before they start making those changes, they first wanted to hear from residents.

“It’s just great input to have because again, we really hope to be able to make a lot of improvements in our parks system both in the short-term and long-term and this public input guides that,” said Gerry Logan, Interim Director with the Starkville Parks and Recreation. “We want to make decisions with the public input in mind. We are not going to make decisions just based off of what I like, or what any individual likes, we want to know what the citizens like and especially what they need.”

During Monday’s meeting, residents gave their input about Moncrief Park.

This was the first of six meetings.

For a full schedule of when the upcoming meetings will be just visit http://starkvilleparks.com/ for more information.