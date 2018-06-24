Video shows angry customer trashing nail salon

Surveillance video shows an angry woman trashing a nail salon in Hazelwood, Missouri, pushing over a display of nail polishes and sending dozens of bottles crashing all over the floor. As she walks past the front desk, she knocks items off, sending them flying, and narrowly misses fellow customers while trashing the salon in an anger-filled rampage.

Sara Nguyen, owner of the Happy Nails Salon, shared the footage of her salon getting vandalized on Facebook on Saturday. “This woman vandalized my nail salon, because she was unhappy with services received earlier in the day,” Nguyen wrote. “She was offered a repair or refund but she was still not satisfied with the options. We offered to refund and take [the] nails off. She wanted a new set with the refund.”

Nguyen explains that the suspect “returned 4 hours later, using very foul language around other customers and vandalized the nail salon.” Several surveillance cameras captured the incident from different angles. In one clip, the woman pushes over a display of nail polish, which nearly hits another customer seated in a what appears to be a waiting area. In another clip, she knocks over supplies on the salon’s front desk. Nguyen also shared images of the broken items all over the floor.

The compilation of surveillance videos has been viewed over 87,000 times. The Hazelwood Police Department shared Happy Nails Salon’s footage on Facebook a day after officers responded to the property damage report on Friday afternoon. They say they have credible leads to the suspect’s identity and are working on taking her into custody. “We appreciate everyone’s concern for this matter and we will provide an update when we have it,” Hazelwood Police Department wrote with the now-viral video.