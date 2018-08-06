Video shows officers rescuing trapped passenger from burning car

ATLANTA — Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta. CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday, and the engine compartment was aflame by the time police arrived.

Bystanders helped get two people out of the burning car, but the front passenger was unconscious. So three police officers got to work.

- Advertisement -

One used a fire extinguisher to combat the fire, and another worked to open the passenger’s damaged door. News outlets report an officer’s pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

The three people were hospitalized. Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee thanked the citizens who helped remove the people, and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Atlanta Police Department