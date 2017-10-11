VIDEO: Ulysses S. Grant Statues Arrive at Mississippi State for New Exhibit

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The main features of the new Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State arrive on campus.

Four life-size statues of Ulysses S. Grant represent four periods in Grant’s life: a West Point Cadet, Union Army Commanding General, President of the United States, and his final years writing his memoirs.

Library staff members say they’re excited to get this addition and share it with the public.

“We think they’ll add a whole different dimension to the experience that people have when they come to the museum. I mean, it’s a great opportunity for people to learn about Grant, but these statues will really give them an opportunity to see Grant… life-size statues of Grant, really see and experience what he was like,” said MSU Libraries Associate Dean, Stephen Cunetto.

The statues will be put in place next week.

The exhibit is set to open on November 30th.