PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Amory man who was injured in the Pickens County train wreck, Tony Coxey, remains in critical but stable condition.

The family also says tony is awaiting surgery.

Coxey was one of four injured in Thursday’s train collision.

He was airlifted to UAB’s hosptial with unknown injuries.

Coxey is a former Monroe County deputy who is now employed by the railroad.