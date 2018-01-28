VIDEO: WCBI’s 25th Annual Bridal Showcase

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For most girls growing up there’s just one day in particular that we dream of. The wedding day, of course.

To help the vision be more clear WCBI hosted our 25th annual bridal showcase Saturday.

This weekend the James Trotter Convention Center was over run with brides to be.

“We’re just starting out. It is in September but I did want to go ahead and get some of the ground work done,”said Walker.

Jessica Walker’s wedding is coming up. She’s covered some of the preparation but needed more help and ideas, which she says brought her to the 25th annual WCBI Bridal showcase.

“Basically to see what options are out there for me to see if I may have missed anything get some decoration ideas because we are still in that process. Of course I said yes to the dress and right now I’m working on searching for my brides maids dresses,”said Walker.

Satuday’s showcase featured more than 30 local businesses and more than 40 vendors.

The Barn At Lakeside has been in operation for only 3 months. Saige and Nikki say they had to come be apart of the showcase.

” The WCBI Showcase has helped us to generate more people to see who we are and what we have to offer. Just being here today alone has made us have way more people than we could’ve thought to see our beautiful location,”said Moreland.

WCBI General Manager Derek Rogers says it was a lot of hard work and preparation but it all paid off in the end getting to help make someone’s big day a special one.

“All the vendors seem to be really happy all the ones that we’ve spoken to. The crowd has been really really good as well. The fashion show was a huge hit. It always is,”said Rogers.

Walker says after seeing all the showcase had to offer she and her family feels confident moving forward to her dream day.

“They’ve all waited on this day as well so we’re just excited, great team we’re just trying to get everything done organized and and as smoothly as we can,” said Walker.

Rick’s Furniture Company provided today’s grand prize.