VIDEO: Welcome To My House-Winona Elementary New School System

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Elementary School is implementing a new program to build relationships, encourage positive behavior, and improve academics.

The school has developed a “House System” similar to the system in the “Harry Potter” novels.

The entire student body is divided into four different houses.

On Friday, the school had a big reveal.

Students popped balloons to find out what house they will be associated with during the school year.

“The reason behind it is just to build school spirit and to build some competition as well, because the children compete academically and also with their behavior and if they do great things academically or behavior wise, then they earn points for their house. At the end of a certain period of time, then we reward our children in different ways,” says Winona Elementary School Principal Tabitha McCroroy.

The houses are named after four types of tigers.

Each house stands for something different whether it be, love, kindness, or patience.