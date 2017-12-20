Video: West Point’s Murphy Signs With Mississippi State

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — “The Magic Man” is taking his talents to Starkville.

West Point star athlete Marcus Murphy officially signs with Mississippi State, Tuesday. West Point held the signing ceremony Tuesday due to school closing, but will submit the official paperwork on National Signing Day, Wednesday.

“I know I’m going to have to work to get there, and it’s just going to come with me being humble, keeping a level head,” Murphy said about competing for a starting spot as a freshman.

“It’s hard for a true freshman to start but that’s what I’m going to do.”

The 2017 5A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career at West Point. He’ll join former Green Wave great Aeris Williams at Mississippi State.

“We’re very proud of him,” West Point head football coach Chris Chambless said.

“[Marcus] is a great character young man, and he’s going to make Mississippi State proud, and he’s going to make West Point proud like ever since he’s being playing for us. We’re certainly going to miss him.”

Murphy is graduating from West Point this semester and will join Mississippi State in the spring of 2018.

Murphy said in his talks with new Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, Moorhead plans to use Murphy on both sides of the ball.

Murphy, listed as the athlete position in recruiting, says Moorhead has created offensive packages for him as a slot receiver and in the backfield, as well as a playing the “nickel” position as a defensive back.