Visit Columbus hosts “Art and Antique Show and Sale” event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus hosts its annual “Arts and Antique Show and Sale.”

Artists and antique dealers from around the south set up booths in the Columbus Arts Council.

The opening reception was October 30.

Vendors sold furniture, clothing, jewelry, and more from different time periods.

“So we have dealers from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, so we’re real excited”, said CVB Tourism Director, Frances Glenn.

“I think it’s been so beneficial. They had the opening reception last night on Halloween and so that was a lot of fun. I did great. I sold a few pieces of furniture, so I’ve had a great response”, said Jennifer Burt, a vendor for Mississippi Maximalism.

The art and antique show will last until 4 p.m., November 2.

For more information, visit the Visit Columbus Website at visitcolumbus.org/antiques.

