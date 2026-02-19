Visit Columbus Tourism Director talks about several events in the works for Spring

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring is shaping up to be Tourist Season in Columbus.

Several large events are in the works beginning in March and running through April.

Visit Columbus Tourism Director, Frances Glenn, was talking up the schedule to area business and community leaders today.

More than 100 professional anglers will be coming to town in March for the Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament series.

And from April 7 through April 19, it’s time for the annual Spring Pilgrimage. This year’s tour boasts 18 homes, the most in several years.

Pilgrimage also means the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s “Tales From the Crypt”.

And Glenn said those events are just the beginning.

“Then we also have Catfish in the Alley will be during that time, and the Stella Shouting Contest will be on April 11. There’s going to be a Trailblazer Run at Plymouth Bluff on April 19, so a lot of Porch Fest is also during that time, so it’s not just Pilgrimage. There are a lot of events going on during those two weeks,” said Glenn.

For a full schedule of events, you can go to visitcolumbusms.org.

