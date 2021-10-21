Visitation set to resume at Mississippi’s state prisons

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Visitation is set to resume at Mississippi’s state prisons.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced today that prisons will begin allowing visitors again on November first.

MDOC had stopped visitation in late July due to a spike in statewide COVID cases.

Visitors will have their temperature checked and answer a COVID questionnaire before entry, and they must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Inmates must also mask up and go through a temperature check.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up.

And visitation areas will be sanitized regularly.