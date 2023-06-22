Vitalant South encourages people to participate in blood drive

Summer months mean increased demand , fewer blood donors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Summertime means vacations, travel, and more outdoor activities, but it can also be a tense time for hospital patients depending on blood transfusions.

Blood donations are down, while demand is up, but Vitalant South encouraged people to roll up their sleeves for an annual blood drive.

Jenny Lloyd took a few minutes out of her workday at Cadence Bank Arena and made a life-saving donation.

“I’ve been donating blood for the past, I don’t know, maybe 15, 16 years, something like that. They say it’s corny, about saving a life, but you really are saving a life. There’s such a big need right now,” Lloyd said.

That’s one reason Vitalant South held its annual “Rock ‘N’ Roll Up Your Sleeves Blood Drive.”

“Because school has let out, people are on vacation, enjoying their time, we don’t have as many donors coming in, active donors coming in, to donate. Because of that, our supplies always go down. We’re facing a critical shortage on all blood types and platelets,” said Barley Juarez, regional communications manager for Vitalant South.

It takes about 20 minutes for a regular blood donation. A single donation can save up to three lives and Vitalant South lets you know when your donation is put to use.

“Once it’s actually used in the hospitals to treat a patient, some get a text message, some get an email but it’s basically informing you, the donor, that your unit has gone to help somebody and just that little bit of affirmation goes a long way letting you know you’re doing a great deed,” Juarez said.

Vitalant South urged people to donate at blood drives, like “Rock ‘N’ Roll up Your Sleeve”, or to make an appointment at the Tupelo Center.

Each donor for the drive received a shirt. Door prizes were also provided by local merchants. For more information on how to donate, go to vitalant.org/donate

