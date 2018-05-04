Volcanic eruption in Hawaii

Beginning Saturday, April 21 at around midnight, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake rose high enough that lava briefly spilled onto the floor of Halema’uma’u. Four more overflows occurred on April 22- 23. The largest pulse covered a third of the crater floor with shiny black lava.

Here, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists use a laser range-finder to measure the depth to the lava lake surface at its peak level, on April 23, 2018. Mauna Loa is visible in the distance (left).