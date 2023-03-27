Volunteer and donation information

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- Here’s an update on how you can help our area communities:

Amory: For those bringing in large quantities of supplies, which will now include water, goes to the old garment factory at 902 S Main St. If you are volunteering to disburse you can report there as well. If you are coming to volunteer with clean up or anything else, report to the old armory by Amory Middle School 101 9th St South.

The Amory Regional Museum is accepting supplies only, no monetary donations. The address is 801 3rd Street South in Amory.

Other donation sites from MEMA:

The Rolling Fork National Guard/Civic Center is open and accepting donations.

The Department of Public Safety, MEMA, and The Department of Agriculture have teamed together to accept donations of bottled water, canned goods, and paper products.

The donation site is at the Old Armory at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Donations will be accepted Sunday through Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The City of Olive Branch is working alongside MEMA to accept donations of supplies, bottled water, canned goods, and paper products. Donations will be accepted at the City of Olive Branch Fleet Services located at 10414 Hwy 178 next to the Olive Branch Police Department. They will be open Sunday (3/26) 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday (3/27) through Wednesday (3/29) from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Monetary donations can be sent to the Community Foundation of Washing County at P.O. Box 5910 Greenville, MS 39704.

Crossway Church is accepting donations at 1825 Highway 61 South in Vicksburg, MS 39180.

You can also volunteer across the state. MEMA recommends linking up with Volunteer Mississippi at https://volunteermississippi.org/

Storm victims should report their damages to their local EMA or MEMA. https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack/

There is a shelter set up at the Old Amory National Guard Building, 101 S 9th St., Amory, MS 38821

