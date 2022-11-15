Volunteer fire station gets new name honoring former chief

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County will now bear the name of its longtime chief.

Lowndes County Supervisors voted unanimously today to rename the Rural Hill Fire Station in memory of Wayne Doyle.

Doyle served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and was the longtime Chief of District 3.

Supervisors said that Doyle not only fought fires, but he was also an advocate for volunteer departments around the county.

“He was always there before our board when something was needed. Very good with communications. He always let us know when there was a need. He always worked really well with Neal. Just one of those guys you look up to,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President.

Doyle passed away earlier this year after a battle with COVID-19.

