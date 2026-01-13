Volunteer firefighters receive help in answering calls in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteer firefighters in Lee County have some help answering calls during the daytime hours.

A “Firefighter Strike Force” has been organized. It consists of two two-man teams. The teams, made up of firefighters, work out of the Verona and Saltillo Fire Departments.

The teams respond to all 911 calls for service for volunteer fire departments in Lee County. The Saltillo team handles calls north of I-22 while the Verona team takes care of calls south of the interstate.

The goal is to help volunteer firefighters as they respond to calls during the day. Many volunteer firefighters work full-time jobs and have to respond to calls from their work.

It is also expected to help lower fire ratings for the departments, which can lower the cost for homeowner’s insurance for residents.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.