Volunteer Firefighters respond to two fires in Oktibbeha Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Volunteer Firefighters responded to two fires over the weekend.
According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, at 3:52 on Saturday afternoon, January 18, a mobile home fire was reported on Teagarden Lane.
District 5 and Central Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
Upon arrival, the fire was extinguished with light damage. No injuries were reported.
Later that night at 11:17 pm, East and Bell Schoolhouse Volunteer Fire departments responded to Sand Creek Road West for reports of a house fire.
Upon arrival, the home was heavily involved with fire.
Attack crews put out the fire, but it was a total loss.
No injuries were reported.