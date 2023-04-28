Volunteer search team finds elderly dementia patient safe in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An elderly dementia patient in Calhoun County is back home safe thanks to help from a volunteer search team.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call after midnight Thursday. An 83-year-old man with early onset dementia had wandered into the woods just north of Pittsboro.

The department called on the Calhoun County search and rescue team to help look for him. The group is made up of trained volunteers.

After about four hours, searchers found the man safe. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

