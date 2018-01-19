Volunteers Hard At Work For 55th Annual Tupelo Charity Ball

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteers for a non profit that helps thousands of school children each year had a chance to get a sneak peek at some of the attractions for the upcoming Tupelo Charity Ball.

The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo held its’ “Associates Lunch” at Park Heights Restaurant. It was an opportunity for J A members to sample some of the food at the upcoming Charity Ball.

This year’s menu goes along with the theme, “Once Upon A Time in Tupelo.” It takes a team of volunteers to come up with the menu, decorate the Bancorpsouth Arena, and make sure the event runs smoothly.

“The actual preparation of the food will take place on Thursday and Friday, it’s me plus about 15 other girls in the kitchen with the chef, he doesn’t just throw us out there by ourselves, he’s there kind of guiding us, but we do prepare all the food for the event,” said Holly McCoy, who is chairperson of the food at this year’s Charity Ball.

“All of the money raised for Charity Ball goes to our nine child welfare projects in Tupelo and Lee county so if you’re buying a ticket for charity ball you’re helping clothe a child, feed a child,helping a child learn to read, sending them to summer camp,” said Charity Ball Chairperson Jennie Bradford Curlee.

The Charity Ball takes place February Second at the Bancorpsouth Arena. The event features dinner, live music, “Living Ads” and the announcement of the Oustanding Citizen of the Year for Tupelo. You can get tickets at the door, or at Reed’s or Staggs. For more information go to, jatupelo.com/charity-ball