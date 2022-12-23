Volunteers surprise senior citizens with Christmas gifts

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 300 senior citizens had a Christmas surprise, thanks to a group of Guardian Angels.

The “Guardian Angels” is a ministry that provides care for the elderly population. Founder Heather Sartin enlisted the help of students from local public and private schools. The children collected items for gift baskets, such as shampoo, mouthwash, gifts, and other items.

Volunteers, or “Elves” have been helping deliver the gift baskets to senior citizens across the area.

Sartin said the recipients of the gift baskets are always appreciative.

“A lot of elderly don’t have a lot of visitors. They have to stay, especially since the pandemic, they stay inside. We just try and bring a smile,” said Sartin.

You can keep up with future projects and outreaches on the Guardian Angels’ Facebook Page.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter