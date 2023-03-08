Voter-driven ballot initiative process still alive in Mississippi legislature

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voter-driven ballot initiative process is still alive in the Mississippi legislature.

Currently, voters in the state cannot call for an issue to be placed on the ballot to change or create laws.

The state Senate did pass a measure that requires about 240,000 signatures.

Today, the House amended the bill to lower that to about 107,000 signers.

This ballot process is restrictive as no proposal can modify or repeal any portion of the state constitution or special laws.

It also prevents people from pushing abortion-related issues on the ballot.

Some House and Senate members will not meet to try and negotiate a compromise.

