Mississippians encouraged to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging Mississippians to register to vote Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day.

The voter registration deadline for the November 5 General Election is October 7. Applicants who register in-person in the Circuit Clerks’ Offices must do so by 5:00 p.m. on October 7. Applicants who mail registration applications must post-mark applications by October 7.

To register to vote in Mississippi, a downloadable registration application is available at www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, the Secretary of State’s online voter information center. Once completed, the application should be taken to the Circuit Clerk in the county in where the voter lives.

Citizens who already are registered to vote in Mississippi but have moved must ensure their voter registration is updated to reflect their current residence address, and can update their information online at Y’all Vote.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Elections Division at (601) 576-2550.